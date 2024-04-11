Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah pleads for forgiveness at Nungua Traditional Council hearing

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Angel FM morning show host, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has responded to the summon from the Nungua Traditional Council, where he was called to address allegations of making derogatory remarks against the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse and King Odaifio Welentsi III.

Appearing before the council on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Afrifa-Mensah sought forgiveness, citing misinformation and limited understanding of the roles of the Gborbu Wulomo.



Addressing the council, Afrifa-Mensah expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged his ignorance regarding the significance of the Gborbu Wulomo's position. He likened his relationship with his colleague to the dynamics of chieftaincy, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with leadership roles.

The presenter's appearance before the council came after receiving an official invitation, which emphasized the importance of respecting the summons and highlighted the potential implications of the meeting's outcome for both parties involved.



While Afrifa-Mensah admitted his wrongdoing and appealed for clemency, the final decision of the council regarding the matter remains undisclosed.