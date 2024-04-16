Okoe Boye promises to launch food bank project in Ledzokuku

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Source: GNA

The Minister-designate for Health and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has promised to launch a food bank project to support the marginalised in the constituency.

As part of the promised project, which took place on Sunday, he supported over 400 widows with essential food items to ease their struggles.



Dr Okoe Boye through his commitment to the widows unveiled his plans to launch a Food Bank specifically catering to the elderly and less privileged in Teshie, beyond the recent donation.



This envisioned food bank would provide monthly food sustenance to the elderly, widows, and the less privileged, ensuring they receive consistent support to enhance their livelihoods.

The widows expressed their profound gratitude, offering prayers for Dr Okoe Boye's success in the upcoming elections this December.



Dr Okoe Boye's dedication to the welfare of the community reflects his commitment to service, and his vision for inclusive development within Ledzokuku constituency.