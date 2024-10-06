Okudzeto Ablakwa led the dev’t of Comprehensive Sexuality Education curriculum – NAPO alleges

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of developing a curriculum that allegedly promoted Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for schoolchildren.

He claimed that the initiative, led by Okudzeto Ablakwa, involved religious leaders in teaching topics like homosexuality.



Dr. Prempeh, also known as Napo, argued that if the curriculum had not been withdrawn, it would have influenced children negatively.

He linked this issue to former President John Mahama’s single term, asserting that his legacy was defined by power outages (Dumsor).



