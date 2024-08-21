News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Okudzeto has made himself a social media vigilante – NPP PC for North Tongu

Ablakwa On Ambulance Scandal.png Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Dr. John Eleblu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for North Tongu, has criticized the current MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa, calling him a “social media vigilante.”

Eleblu argued that Ablakwa should focus on local issues rather than his social media activities and criticized his scrutiny of the government as misplaced.

Eleblu emphasized that Ablakwa should prioritize addressing pressing matters in North Tongu over his online presence.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post