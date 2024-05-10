Okyenhene calls for decentralization for improved healthcare in Ghana

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has advocated for the decentralization of Ghana’s health system to enhance healthcare delivery nationwide.

Okyenhene emphasized that the current centralized governance structure hinders many health institutions from making decisions that could benefit ordinary Ghanaians, stressing the importance of decentralization for achieving sustainable development goals.



His remarks came during a meeting with the newly appointed Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, who paid a courtesy visit as part of his tour in the Eastern Region.



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin highlighted decentralization as crucial for improving the quality of healthcare, emphasizing the need for local institutions to have decision-making power.

Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, in response, outlined his vision for the NHIA, focusing on promoting preventive healthcare and implementing initiatives such as providing basic annual medical check-ups for NHIS members.



Additionally, Dr. Aboagye expressed plans to advocate for the institutionalization of travel medical insurance in Ghana, aiming to provide healthcare access to diasporans who visit Ghana, particularly after initiatives like the year of return and beyond-the-return policy.