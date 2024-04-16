Okyenhene calls for decentralization for national development

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin II with the Telecel Ghana delegation

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II advocates for decentralization to boost development during a meeting with Telecel Ghana's management team, emphasizing the importance of spreading operations across regions.

Telecel Ghana's senior management, led by CEO Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, pays a courtesy visit to Okyenhene, seeking his support and guidance as the company embarks on a new phase following its brand unveiling event in Accra.



During the meeting, Telecel Ghana reaffirms its commitment to Ghana's socio-economic progress through innovative telecommunications solutions and corporate social responsibility projects, expressing readiness to collaborate with Okyenhene as he approaches his 25th-anniversary celebration.

Okyenhene praises Telecel Ghana for providing reliable telecom services to Ghanaians and calls for greater decentralization in both government agencies and business operations to spur national development, encouraging local entrepreneurship in the telecommunications sector.