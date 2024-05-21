Old student of TWIPAS donates to alma mater

The items included two sets of computers, six boxes of bulbs for street lighting, and a double bed

A past student of the Twifo Praso Senior High School, Mr Isaac Nana Kojo Antwi, has donated assorted items to his alma mater to enhance teaching and learning.

The items included two sets of computers, six boxes of bulbs for street lighting, and a double bed.



Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items, Mr Antwi said the gesture was to support quality education delivery in the school and promote the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance the schools’ academic performance.

He charged the management of the school to handle the items with maximum care and advised the students to concentrate on their studies to pass their examination successfully.



Mr Daniel Aidoo, Headmaster, lauded the efforts of Mr Antwi to improve the school’s performance and appealed for more support from other students, organisations and the Government to enhance the wellbeing of the school.