Omane Boamah condemns attempted land grab at GIS

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the NDC, has condemned recent land grab attempts under the NPP administration.

His remarks followed a foiled attempt at Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, where a tipper truck loaded with sand tried to illegally dump its load on school property.



GIS security and local police intervened, preventing the takeover.

Boamah praised the school's management and security for their vigilance and called for swift action against those involved. He denounced the act as a criminal attempt to seize valuable property meant for educational purposes.



