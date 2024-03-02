Omane Boamah criticises Akufo-Addo administration over recent power crisis

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for the intermittent power outages (dumsor), which resurfaced after being resolved during the Mahama administration.

Dr. Omane Boamah emphasised that the Mahama administration had successfully addressed the power crisis, positioning Ghana for increased productivity, progress, and prosperity by supplying over 800 megawatts of power to eliminate 'Dumsor.'



In response to President Akufo-Addo's denial of intermittent power supply during his recent State of the Nation Address, Dr. Omane Boamah questioned the current government's inability to manage the power situation despite the claimed excess capacity. He expressed concerns about the paradox of having abundant power generation capacity while homes and businesses experience 'Dumsor.'



Dr. Omane Boamah further criticised the government for continuing to blame former President John Mahama for the ongoing power challenges, highlighting Mahama's efforts in completing the Atuabo Gas Processing plant to supplement the power sector's fuel supply.



Below is the full statement by Dr. Edward Omane Boamah:



The Diabetes of “Excess Power Capacity”: Akufo-Addo & Bawumia, Why Are Ghanaians Living in Dumsor with Mahama’s “Excess Capacity”?



John Dramani Mahama provided over 800 million watts (800 megawatts) of power to solve dumsor.

With this important intervention, he solved dumsor and positioned Ghana for higher productivity, progress and prosperity.



Mahama also completed the Atuabo Gas Processing plant to augment supply of fuel for the power sector.



He did not blame his predecessors!



Yet, the clueless economist said don’t praise Mahama for solving dumsor and some of you bought into the clueless economist’s unparalled naivety.



Mahama never asked for praise!



The NPP even blamed Mahama for providing excess capacity… You remember?

Today, 2nd March, 2024, I ask where is the excess capacity?



And why are Ghanaians living in dumsor with “excess capacity?”



Why are Ghanaians suffering from Diabetes of “excess power capacity” such that in the abundance of sugar (power generation capacity) the body cells (homes and businesses in Ghana) lack power and suffering dumsor?



Find evidence from the Greenbook attached (As for those who still unjustifiably question the Greenbook which vividly captures evidence of Mahama’s monumental achievements, it doesn’t matter your political affiliation and your social status, you’re as clueless as Bawumia