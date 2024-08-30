Omane Boamah raises red flag over handling of Pink Sheets ahead of elections

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of IT and Elections, has raised concerns about the handling of pink sheets ahead of the December 7 elections.

He emphasized the need for transparency in reporting election results and outlined plans to engage media houses to better understand the pink sheet process.



Dr. Omane Boamah also urged the Electoral Commission to display pink sheets at polling stations and encouraged media personnel to photograph the posted results to ensure accuracy.

The NDC will conduct training sessions in 10 regions to educate representatives and minimize errors as part of their "100 Days to Elections" campaign.



