One person has tragically died and 30 others are injured following a fatal accident involving a Kia Rhino truck carrying Fulani individuals near Damongo in the Savannah region.

The incident occurred after attendees of a party hosted by MP Samuel Abu Jinapor were returning to their communities.

Injured individuals have been taken to St. Anne’s Catholic Hospital in Damongo for urgent medical care.



