One dead as bees attack Catholic church during Good Friday mass in Ashanti Region

During a Good Friday Easter Mass at Owuoso, a suburb of Asante Agona in the Ashanti Region, a swarm of bees attacked members of a Roman Catholic Church, leading to chaos and one confirmed death.

The Reverend Father and congregants were in the midst of the service when the bees invaded, stinging many and causing injuries that halted the church proceedings.



The incident resulted in several injuries, with many church members rushed to the hospital for treatment. Sadly, one man succumbed to the bee stings.



In an interview with Adom News, the Assembly Member of Owuoso Electoral Area, Akwasi Tawiah a.k.a Odorna said, "They were praying and were attacked. Even people who are not part received their portion. Many have been hospitalized and one is confirmed dead."

Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic as people tried to flee the bees during the attack, which occurred unexpectedly during the prayer session.



The exact cause of the bees' aggressive behavior remains unclear, given that the church is located in a bush area.



However, bee stings can have severe consequences, including anaphylactic shock and death. It is crucial for individuals stung by bees to seek prompt medical attention to prevent complications and ensure proper treatment.