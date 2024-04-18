One killed, another injured as landguards attack Obengman community

The attack, allegedly carried out by landguards from Ngleshie Amanfrom occurred on Wednesday

Obengman, a community in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region, was thrown into chaos as landguards reportedly invaded the area, resulting in one person being shot dead and another hospitalized.

The attack, allegedly carried out by landguards from Ngleshie Amanfrom, occurred on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the peace that the residents had enjoyed for years.



According to the residents, the attack came after they resisted attempts to sell land in the area, which had been a source of contention.



The residents, in an Adomonline report, claimed that an estate agency had been destroying their farms under the guise of ownership, leading to heightened tensions and the violent clash.



The residents, who have been left in fear for their lives, are now calling for urgent government intervention and the involvement of relevant authorities to address the escalating situation.

They expressed concern over the potential extinction of surrounding villages and the collapse of livelihoods if the issue is not resolved promptly.



Nii Obeng, the chief of Obengman, expressed grave concern over the escalating threats posed by landguards and sand-winning activities in the area. He highlighted the need for immediate police intervention to restore law and order and prevent further violence.



The chief's plea reflects the urgent need for intervention to prevent further loss of life and property in the community.



The situation in Obengman underscores the broader issue of land disputes and the activities of landguards in Ghana, which often result in violence and loss of life.