One killed in deadly crash on Kumasi highway

Source: My News Gh

One person has been confirmed dead in a deadly crash on the Kumasi Highway, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The deceased identified as 33-year-old Moses Donzor, driver of a Toyota Vitz with registration number AC 1839-21, according to the Ejisu Police, was driving from Kumasi towards Ejisu on Monday night.



On reaching a section of the road at Fumesua he lost control of the vehicle and veered into the shoulder of the road and in the process, the vehicle fell and landed on him.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Living Waters Hospital for treatment but died shortly upon arrival.



The body has since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.