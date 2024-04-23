Only the Energy Minister can order release of load-shedding timetable – Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Presidential Advisor, has clarified that only the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has the authority to mandate the publication of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

During an interview with TV3 at a forum on open government partnerships and construction sector transparency in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, Osafo-Maafo explained that the decision to release the timetable rests solely with the Energy Minister.



He emphasized that while the ECG can assess power generation and consumption, only the Energy Minister has the comprehensive oversight necessary to determine the appropriate timing and distribution of power rationing.

Osafo-Maafo acknowledged that although the release of such a timetable is feasible, it requires coordination between energy generation and consumption metrics, a responsibility falling under the purview of the Energy Minister.



"To publish the rationing of the power, nobody can do it except the Minister of Energy because he is seeing the generation and they [ECG] are looking at the utilization. So, they can look at it and say that in this particular area, this is how it should be done, but it is something which can be done, because it is what you have and what you have to use and the spread," he said.