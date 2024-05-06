Onua Pa Foundation hosts free health screening for elderly in Okere District

The event aimed to provide medical support to 150 elderly individuals

Onua Pa Foundation, an NGO dedicated to improving elderly care, recently organized a free health clinic for senior citizens in Aseseeso, Okere District, Eastern Region.

The event aimed to provide medical support to 150 elderly individuals, focusing on screening and treating conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and other common ailments affecting older populations, Graphic Online reports.



Volunteer doctors and nurses from the foundation offered medical consultations and distributed prescribed medications to the participants.



In addition to medical care, the foundation ensured that participants felt valued and cared for by providing them with refreshments such as cocoa drinks and snacks.



Furthermore, each attendee received a small gift bag of food, adding a sense of joy and appreciation among the elderly community members.



The local Presbyterian Church minister, Rev. Paul Otchere Appiah Otopah, expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their efforts in bringing joy and happiness to the community.

The event not only provided essential healthcare services but also fostered a sense of community support and care for the elderly.



Chairman of Onua Pa Foundation, Blessed Ayisi, concluded the event by



acknowledging the sponsorship provided by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GAPOHA), which made the entire programme possible.



The foundation's initiative not only addressed the healthcare needs of the elderly but also demonstrated the importance of community support and collaboration in promoting the well-being of senior citizens.