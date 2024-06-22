‘Onyame Akwan’ Drivers Union root for female Running Mate for Bawumia

The union believes her track record and contributions make her an ideal partner for Dr. Bawumia

Source: The Chronicle

The Onyame Akwan Drivers Union at the Race Course market in Kumasi has urged the NPP flagbearer to select Chief of Staff Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Union chairman Agya Appiah highlighted her support for traders and drivers, including infrastructure improvements at the market.



Mrs. Osei-Opare, Ghana's first female Chief of Staff, has a strong background in politics, academia, and development.

The union believes her track record and contributions make her an ideal partner for Dr. Bawumia, enhancing the NPP's chances of winning and fostering national development.



