Opare Addo calls for mental health examination of Akufo-Addo

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of NDC

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has categorically indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must undergo a mental health examination.

He expressed concerns about the President's recent behavior, describing it as strange and warranting attention from Ghanaians.



Opare Addo made these remarks in response to President Akufo-Addo's decision to hand over power to his Vice President, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumiah, after the 2024 general elections, criticizing the NDC flagbearer.



President Akufo-Addo had stated his intention to hand over power to someone he can trust, who can continue his achievements for the benefit of the country.



“I can’t hand over to someone I defeated twice and who is not happy with everything I do; he will destroy the work that I have done.



“Vote for Dr. Bamwua; I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years; I have confidence in him; I know he can continue the good work,” Akufo-Addo said.

In response, Opare Addo criticized the president's stance, highlighting the president's previous appeal to Ghanaians to give him a chance before winning power in the 2016 general elections.



He further contrasted this with the Akufo-Addo's current desire to change the status quo, suggesting that chiefs should bow down before him.



In an interview on Accra-based Hot FM, Opare Addo stated, "You know what I strongly think? Forgive me, but I feel Akufo-Addo needs to be mentally examined."



He expressed disappointment in the president's actions, questioning the change in his behavior and principles since assuming office.