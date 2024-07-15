News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Opoku Prempeh has agreed to come to Nkroful to apologise – Ellembele DCE assures chiefs

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 14 At 20.jpeg Kwasi Bonzo

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, has announced that plans are underway for NPP running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to personally apologize to the chiefs and people of Nkroful, Kwame Nkrumah's hometown, for recent derogatory comments.

Despite Dr. Prempeh’s national apology, local leaders demand a direct apology to address the affront. Nkroful’s Chief, Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, emphasized the need for Dr. Prempeh to apologize in person, stressing the comments undermined Nkrumah’s legacy.

The apology aims to restore unity and peace, with the meeting date to be confirmed soon.

Read full article

Source: 3news