Oppong Nkrumah faces backlash over 2014 post on Parliamentary Committees

KON5e89ae3361c17fd7203d1dd8dcca6c00.png Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: ghananewsonline.com

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is facing criticism for a 2014 X (formerly Twitter) post where he praised parliamentary committees as the best platform for holding officials accountable.

Ghanaians are now disappointed with his recent handling of the Akosombo Dam spillage crisis, where victims are still living in tents.

Critics have accused him of being evasive and lacking empathy, with some users calling him a disappointment compared to his earlier self.

The backlash reflects growing frustration with the government's response to the ongoing crisis.

Source: ghananewsonline.com