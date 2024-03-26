Oppong Nkrumah launches housing project for flood victims in North Tongu

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah cuts sod for the housing project

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has initiated the construction of resettlement houses in North Tongu District (Mepe) to provide housing for flood victims displaced by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

Following the inundation of several communities in North Tongu due to the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA), close to 15,000 people in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions were affected by the floods.



Cutting sod for the construction on Monday, March 25, 2024, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced plans to build resettlement homes to accommodate the 12,000 affected constituents from North Tongu, Central Tongu, and South Tongu.



The decision to construct the resettlement houses was based on data collected by NADMO and other agencies, identifying the need for such infrastructure to support the flood victims.

The Minister praised the cooperation of the MMDCEs, chiefs, and elders for providing land for the resettlement project, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in such initiatives.



Assuring swift action, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated that the lead contractor would promptly commence site clearing and construction to ensure timely completion of the housing project.



In an interview, the Minister highlighted the significance of the relocation in restoring the dignity of the affected residents and improving their living conditions, urging support from the District Assembly and traditional leaders for the timely completion of the project.