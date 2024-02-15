Oppong Nkrumah to focus on Saglemi project, rural housing, drainage systems as Works and Housing Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the newly appointed Minister of Works and Housing, has outlined his key focus areas for his term, aligning with the priorities set by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ministerial reshuffle, announced on Wednesday, February 14, saw significant changes, including the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, and impacted a total of 13 ministers of state.



In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah highlighted his focus on rural housing, drainage systems, and the Saglemi project.



He stated, "The president’s priorities for this new era include, in particular, giving more attention to rural housing associated with the Agenda 111 project."



The Agenda 111 project aims to construct 111 district and regional hospitals across the country. By emphasising rural housing, the government aims to address housing challenges in rural areas, contributing to the broader goal of improving living conditions for citizens.

Additionally, Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the need to address drainage systems to prevent flooding in major parts of the country. The government recognises the importance of effective drainage systems in mitigating the impact of heavy rainfall and ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.



The new minister also expressed his commitment to reviewing and resolving issues related to the Saglemi project.



The Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, initiated in 2012, aims to provide affordable housing units to Ghanaians. However, the project has faced challenges, and the government is keen on finding a swift resolution.