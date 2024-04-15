Oppong Nkrumah urges speed in GARID project to prevent flooding

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah addressing project coordinators and contractors in Accra

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, has called on contractors working on the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project to accelerate their efforts to prevent flooding in the capital during the upcoming rainy season.

During a meeting with project coordinators and contractors, the minister expressed concern over the slow progress of the critical initiative and emphasized the need for expedited work.



According to Graphic Online, the minister identified several challenges hindering the project's progress, including delays in the two-step review process for tasks, compensation issues for affected residents, deviations from project specifications, and a budgetary reallocation diverting $65 million towards COVID-19-related expenditures.



These bottlenecks have contributed to the project falling behind schedule.



In response to these challenges, Mr Oppong Nkrumah announced measures to address them. To expedite compensation payments to affected residents, provisions have been made to free up critical work areas.

Additionally, the government is actively working with Parliament to release the outstanding funds, including the diverted $65 million, to ensure the project's financial stability.



Despite the obstacles, the minister stressed the urgency of completing the GARID projects before the rainy season to prevent flooding in vulnerable communities. He assured contractors of the ministry's support and urged them to work diligently to safeguard lives and infrastructure.



The government is committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure the project progresses swiftly and effectively.