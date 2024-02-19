Oppong Nkrumah urges sustained support for media initiatives at Information Ministry

Former Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called upon the staff of the Ministry to uphold and advance the media support initiatives established during his tenure.

Addressing the staff during a farewell gathering at the Ministry’s premises on Friday, February 16, Nkrumah emphasised the importance of maintaining and expanding the media support programs, urging for their sustained backing under the incoming Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar.



“Do not turn your back on our media support programs. We need to support the public communications ecosystem continuously. It is necessary if we want the media and others to excel in our democracy,” Nkrumah stressed.



Nkrumah, who transitions to the role of Minister for Works and Housing following President Akufo-Addo’s recent Ministerial reshuffle, underscored the pivotal role these initiatives play in fortifying Ghana's media landscape.



He highlighted programs like the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) and the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists (CMSJ) as critical components requiring ongoing assistance to fulfill their objectives.



Commending these programs for providing comprehensive training to over 140 journalists from various media outlets nationwide, Nkrumah stressed their significance in equipping media professionals with the necessary skills and ensuring their safety.

Emphasising the need for collaboration, Nkrumah urged government agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the private sector to unite in addressing challenges facing these programs, underscoring their vital contribution to Ghana's democratic progress.



Despite acknowledging the challenges in securing cooperation from other institutions, Nkrumah urged perseverance among staff members, urging them to continue advocating for support.



Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of maintaining high research standards to provide accurate feedback to the government, highlighting the Ministry's existing research department as a valuable asset in advancing good governance.



Concluding his remarks, Nkrumah expressed gratitude to the staff for their contributions during his tenure and solicited their continued support in fulfilling the Ministry’s key responsibilities.