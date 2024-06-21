Opuni ‘sacked’ from Supreme Court

Stephen Opuni

Source: The Chronicle

The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed Dr. Stephen Opuni's appeal to overturn the Court of Appeal's decision regarding his trial at the High Court, which stated that the trial should not start afresh.

The Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeal's decision and dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.



Dr. Opuni had appealed on the grounds that the trial judge had wrongly exercised his discretion in ordering the case to start de novo.

However, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal's decision and dismissed Dr. Opuni's appeal.



The trial is ongoing, with Dr. Opuni, Seidu Agongo, and Agricult Ghana Limited facing charges including defrauding by false pretense and causing financial loss to the state.



Read full article