Organisers of ‘#DumsorMustStop’ vigil to contest police injunction

Yvonne Nelson organised a similar protest in 2015

The organisers of the '#DumsorMustStop' vigil have announced that they will challenge an injunction filed by the Ghana Police Service aimed at preventing their planned demonstration.

The police have urged the organisers to reconsider the protest's venue. cheduled for Saturday, May 25, the vigil is now uncertain due to the legal challenge.



In an interview with Citi News, one of the organisers, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, stated that the group is ready to contest the injunction in court.



"We will not accept any application by the police ex-parte. We will disregard it, and treat it with utter contempt. If the court respects and listens to them and the decision is taken,, you don’t really have a choice. But it’s good you said that it’s on notice. So you’re going to defend in court. You’re going to argue in court. That will be on 24th May. So it’s Friday."

Actress Yvonne Nelson, who leads the vigil and organised a similar protest in 2015, had earlier met with the police to notify them of the intended protest, as required by law. The police opposed the proposed endpoint at Revolution Square, citing its proximity to the Jubilee House, a security zone, and raised concerns about the protest ending at midnight.



Despite disagreements, the police filed the injunction application on Tuesday, May 21, following the Public Order Act. The case is set for a hearing on May 24, 2024.