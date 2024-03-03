Organising events at State House threatens security of MPs – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

Source: CNR

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has raised concerns about the challenges faced by the House due to events held at the forecourt of the State House.

He emphasized that several of these occasions present security threats to lawmakers as they carry out their official duties.



Bagbin addressed these issues during discussions with the top five schools that took part in the National Public Speaking Competition on Friday.



During the interaction, Bagbin expressed concern over the potential threats posed to the functioning of Parliament by events frequently hosted at the forecourt of the state house.



“I’m sure when you were coming you heard some noise outside, when we are busy doing our work, then there are people outside there permitted to come and make and noise. By the time we go outside, they could have broken into our cars, and stolen things. You talk to them it is like they are deaf and dumb, they don’t hear. We are constrained to be able to function properly.”

Furthermore, the Speaker raised eyebrows regarding the involvement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the collapse of Ghana’s economy.



“Anytime they want Ghana to falter and return to them, they will tell their small boys to come and misadvise us. When we do the wrong thing and we collapse, they [IMF] say aha, that is what they do to us. Ghana we have been there 17 times, we have not solved our problems.”



Additionally, Bagbin voiced apprehension about the declining trust in politicians among the general public.



“When you hear the politicians talking do you believe it? Once you are a leader and the people following you don’t believe you, you can’t achieve anything,” he said.