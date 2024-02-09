Organized Labour suspends planned protest against 15% VAT on electricity

The protest by Organized Labour was scheduled for February 13

The scheduled protest by Organized Labour about the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity has been suspended.

Organised Labour called for the government to fully remove the new tax and threatened to carry out the demonstration in spite of the government's suspension of the policy to allow for additional stakeholder engagement.



The government's decision to engage additional stakeholders prompted the suspension, as communicated in an official notice to the labor group.

On February 7, 2024, the Ministry of Finance, on behalf of government, directed both the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to halt the charging of the levy, allowing for extensive dialogue with industry players and labor unions.