Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II honoured by University of Cape Coast

Osabarimba becomes the 53rd individual to receive such an honour from the university

The Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Law degree by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in recognition of his exceptional service to both the community and the university.

He becomes the 53rd individual to receive such an honour from the university.



During the conferment ceremony, the President of the UCC alumni association, Samuel Danso Akot, led Osabarimba Atta in taking the alumni oath after he was robed in the traditional academic gown.



The Chancellor of the university, Dr Sir Sam Esson Jonah, explained that honorary degrees are awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to society and institutions, highlighting Osabarimba's outstanding service to the community and the university as the basis for this recognition.



Dr. Jonah further elaborated that honorary degrees symbolize recognition for academic excellence, public service, social engagement, artistic achievement, and other noble pursuits. He emphasized Osabarimba's selflessness and leadership excellence as key factors contributing to his recognition.



Acknowledging Osabarimba's role as a peacemaker over the years, Dr. Jonah called on him to assist in resolving challenges between the university and surrounding communities regarding land boundaries.

He praised Osabarimba's patience and management, which have prevented potential conflicts, and supported ongoing efforts to address these issues.



The Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, highlighted Osabarimba Kwesi Atta's contributions to governance and development, noting his service on boards of key public institutions. He praised Osabarimba's direction of the traditional area toward socio-economic and political development since his enstoolment as the paramount Chief of Cape Coast.



Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue supporting the university. He promised to aid in resolving longstanding issues between the university and its host communities and announced his intention to institute a prize for the top graduating Accounting undergraduate students.



Known in private life as Joseph Kwamena Sekum Haizel, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II has been a prominent traditional leader, peace promoter, education advocate, sports enthusiast, administrator, champion of traditional values, and philanthropist since his installation as the paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area in 1998.