Osafo-Maafo calls for innovative solutions to address national challenges

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has emphasized the necessity for innovative solutions to address the myriad challenges confronting the nation during a national stakeholder dialogue series in Cape Coast, Central Region.

The three-day event, themed "Taking stock and identifying emerging issues to shape Ghana’s new public sector reform strategy, 2025-2030," marked the first phase of the series.



Osafo-Maafo underscored the escalating unemployment crisis, describing it as a significant security threat. He advocated for "outside the box" strategies to be integrated into public sector reforms to effectively tackle these challenges.



Addressing the audience, Osafo-Maafo stressed the importance of revitalizing the agricultural sector by implementing measures to make it more appealing and profitable for the youth. He called for a shift in focus towards cultivating vegetables and flowers, alongside the creation of land banks.

In terms of unemployment, Osafo-Maafo urged for a stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to stimulate job creation and economic growth. He highlighted the necessity for reforms to align with key sectors of the economy to maximize their impact.



Despite previous efforts to reform the public sector, Osafo-Maafo lamented the inadequate progress in job creation and wealth maximization. He urged citizens to actively engage in local governance to drive development in their communities.



Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, reiterated the commitment of his office to institutionalizing reforms to enhance service quality. Meanwhile, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, emphasized the implementation of a rewards and sanctions system to improve service delivery at the local level.