Osafo Marfo’s role in Opuni/Agongo trial pops up again in court

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

In the ongoing trial of former COCOBOD Chief Executive Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo, new details have emerged about former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo’s role in their prosecution.

Osafo-Marfo's niece, Evelyn Keelson, is a prosecuting state attorney.



Testimony revealed that Osafo-Marfo convened a 2017 meeting to discuss lithovit liquid fertilizer, a key element in the trial. Despite differing test results, Osafo-Marfo pushed for prosecution.

This revelation has raised questions about potential political bias and the integrity of the investigation. The trial continues with scrutiny over these new disclosures.



