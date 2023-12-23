Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu bows out of Parliament after nearly three decades

Majority Leader Osei Kyei- Mesah -Bonsu

After an illustrious parliamentary career spanning close to 28 years, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti region, has formally announced his retirement.

The decision was conveyed to the constituency executives during a meeting with the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who has consistently represented the people of Suame on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), leaves a legacy of dedicated service and leadership.



His retirement announcement sets the stage for a new chapter in the constituency's political landscape.



With the seasoned legislator stepping down, attention turns to the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Two potential aspirants have already thrown their hats into the ring by picking nomination forms.



Among them is Mr Maxwel Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suame, and Mr John Darko, a Lawyer Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

As the political atmosphere in Suame intensifies, Lawyer John Darko has officially filed his nomination forms, positioning himself as a contender. Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds the nomination filing of Mr Maxwel Ofosu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suame, who is expected to join the race.



Confirming the retirement decision of the Majority Leader to Class 91.3 FM's correspondent for Kumasi, Elisha Adarkwa, Mr Count Abban Duker, the Constituency Chairman, acknowledged Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu's immense contributions over the years.



The Chairman expressed gratitude for the veteran legislator's service and assured constituents that the party would navigate the transition smoothly.



As Suame prepares for a transition in parliamentary representation, the retirement of Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu marks the end of an era.



The forthcoming parliamentary primaries will undoubtedly shape the future direction of the constituency, as new leaders emerge to carry on the mantle of service and representation