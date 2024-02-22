Osino Chief urges reinforcement of Police following clash between students and residents

Chief of Akyem Osino has called for the deployment of additional police personnel

The Chief of Akyem Osino, Osabarima Otu Darko, has called for the deployment of additional police personnel from the Regional Police Command to the community to bolster security in the wake of a deadly clash between students of Osino Presbyterian Senior High School and youth from the Nsuapemso community.

Osabarima Otu Darko visited the school on Wednesday and convened a meeting with the Odikro of Nsuapemso to address the escalating tensions.



During the meeting, he cautioned members of the community against engaging in any further violent acts.



“What I have told them is that we need to meet the Regional Police Commander to deploy more men to protect the students 24/7 so that we prevent any further violence. I have also ordered an announcement to the community members to remain calm and not engage in any violence. Anyone found culpable will be banished,” the chief told the media.



Many parents apprehensive of the incident have been rushing to the school to check up on their wards.



Meanwhile, the Fanteakwa South District Security Council has ruled out shutting down the school stating that the situation is under control.



Rampaging students of Osino Presby Senior High School in Fanteakwa South district in Eastern region allegedly lynched a 27-year-old miner, Ofosu Peter, at the boys dormitory for reportedly attempting to lead arson attack on their dormitory.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, February 19th, also saw a vehicle being burnt amidst escalating tensions.



The clash erupted when students from Osino Presby Senior High Technical allegedly assaulted a student from Nsutem Senior High Technical School igniting long-standing tensions between the two institutions.



Subsequently, relatives of the assaulted student and some town folks reportedly mobilized and stormed the school for reprisal attack.



However, they were met with aggression from the students, prompting them to escape leaving the victim.



“When the students saw them in the company of the victim they thought they were coming for reprisal attack so they mobilized and started hurling stones and other implements and chased them away. A Kia Picanto which they drove to the campus was burnt by the students.”



Subsequently, Ofosu Peter, fell victim to the aggression of the students and was fatally lynched.

Martin Addo, the father of the deceased, is calling for justice to be served, lamenting the loss of his son in the senseless violence.



Expressing dismay over the lack of arrests, Isaac Kwadwo Paddy, spokesperson for the Nsuapemso youth, urged authorities to take swift action to apprehend those responsible for the violence.



“It was mob action he was lynched.all what we want is justice. We want the police to investigate the situation thoroughly and punish anybody who is part of this act. The guy is a breadwinner for his family of so many people. He is not even part of what happened today and yesterday so why this brutality. We want justice from the police. We want to see those who were involved in such acts arrested. Very surprised that police have not arrested anyone, and the students are still holding cutlasses jubilating”.



In response to the escalating tension, the Fanteakwa South District Security Council (DISEC) has deployed heavily armed police personnel to the scene to deescalate the situation and ensure the safety of both the community and students.



The body of the deceased has been transported to the Police Hospital in Accra Tuesday evening for autopsy as investigations into the incident continue.