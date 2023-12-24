Osu Castle falling apart as fungus infest former seat of government

The Osu Castle is literally falling part

For many years, the culture of maintenance in Ghana has been nothing to be proud of, coupled with a distorted history filled with lack of full evidence, half-truths and misinformation depending on who you speak to.

The Osu Castle for instance, is one the country’s long-standing architectural buildings. Despite its dark history and the acts that took place within its walls, the castle was used by missionaries, governors, monarchs and even past Ghanaian Presidents.



But today, that historical building, which has not been in use for a few years, is in dire decay and literally falling apart.



Images shared by the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho showed a rather distorted setting in one of the rooms at the castle.



From destroyed furniture which served as critical meeting rooms for presidents, broken floors and doors, destroyed ceilings to fungus infested walls and tables, the Osu Castle seems to be in serious disarray.



Koku Anyidoho who shared the image via the X platform on December 24, 2023 expressed dismay at the current state of the Osu Castle.

“This is supposed to be the current state of the Castle. I remember these places and furniture so well. So so so sad,” he wrote.



The castle, until 2021, served as the seat of various governments under the 4th republic.



