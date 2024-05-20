Oti Region: Akposo-Kubi Traditional Council demands original name restoration

Queen mother Izealedu II has called on key government bodies, including the President and Speaker

The Akposo-Kubi Traditional Council has urged the government to restore the name Akposo-Kubi in the Legislative Instrument (LI) that established the Oti Region.

This call is to ensure the traditional area regains its rightful representation at the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Graphic Online reports.



According to the council, the name Apesokubi currently used in the gazette has led to the exclusion of the indigenous people of Akposo-Kubi.



During a press conference at the International Press Centre in Accra, Queen mother Innakika Emieaboe Izealedu II highlighted that Akposo-Kubi and Apesokubi were used interchangeably before the creation of the Oti Region.



However, the LI's recognition of only Apesokubi has resulted in the Oti Regional House of Chiefs acknowledging George Kwasi Attu-Asiedu as the Chief of Apesokubi, which does not represent their traditional area.



Queen mother Izealedu II has called on key government bodies, including the President, Speaker of Parliament, and relevant ministries, to address this issue.

She emphasized the need to revert the name to Akposo-Kubi to restore its proper place at the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, as it was in the erstwhile Volta Region.



Addressing allegations that the people of Akposo-Kubi are Togolese, Izealedu II refuted these claims, asserting that the Akposos are Guans, one of the earliest settlers in the area.



She further stated that the Akans in Akposo-Kubi are latecomers and thus, Chief Attu Asiedu should only be a sub-chief if he qualifies. She described his recognition as paramount chief as an insult and an attempt to undermine their traditional authority.



The queen mother expressed concern over the unrest this situation has caused among the youth of Akposo-Kubi, who are displeased with having a foreigner recognized as a chief over them.



She urged immediate action to resolve the matter to prevent it from escalating into a significant security issue.