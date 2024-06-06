Oti Region appeals for Technical University

Currently, the region has only two colleges

The president of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs has called on NPP presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia to establish a technical university in Kete-Krachi, emphasizing its potential to provide quality technical education, reduce unemployment, and attract investment.

Bawumia expressed commitment to the proposal, highlighting the government's focus on job creation and plans to train over 1,000 youths.

Currently, the region has only two colleges, and the addition of a technical university is seen as a crucial step towards its development.



