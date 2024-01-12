Otumfuo destools Offinsohemaa

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ama Serwaa Nyarko

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has brought an end to the over three-decade reign of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the Queen mother of the Offinso Traditional Area.

The destoolment pronouncement occurred on Thursday, January 11, 2024, during the inaugural meeting of the Asanteman Council for the year.



This marked the first destoolment by the Otumfuo in 2024. The newly enstooled chief of Offinso, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, appeared before the Asanteman Council, headed by Asantehene, to swear his oath of allegiance.



The destoolment was grounded in allegations of gross insubordination, primarily stemming from Offinsohemaa's refusal to appear before Otumfuo following a summon and other reported offenses.



Otumfuo, delivering the verdict, stated, "I deliver the town into your hands alone. You have no queen mother. Find a new queen mother to help you undertake your mandate when you have settled down. We need a queen mother who will be present here when we need her."



The controversy surrounding the Offinso stool arose from attempts by some individuals, led by the Queen mother, to allegedly "sell" it to Dr. Desmond Kofi Koduah Sarpong, the former Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.



Hemanhene Nana Wiafe Apau Sanwoansan, representing the Bekum Division, disclosed at a press conference in December that royals had informed Otumfuo about efforts by the Queen mother to compromise tradition and give away the stool to KK Sarpong.

Following investigations by Otumfuo, it was revealed that KK Sarpong, presented by the Queen mother as the candidate to occupy the stool, was not related to the Ahyirem Royal Family, as he claimed.



The woman he purportedly originated from was found to have never had a child, leading to disqualification. This revelation sparked tensions among the Queen mother and some youth of Offinso.



