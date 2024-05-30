Our Kayayei should not be clapping over GHC500 if not for poverty – ILAPI Boss

Peter Bismark Kwofie

Peter Bismark Kwofie, Executive Director of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), has criticized the government's initiative to provide GHC 500 to Kayayei (head porters) under a skills development program.

He argued that the Kayayei's jubilation over the amount highlights their poverty, as they don't realize the money is essentially their own, redistributed by the government.

Kwofie likened this to applauding an ATM for dispensing one's own money and pointed out that GHC 500 only buys four bags of cement, with inflation halving its value, rendering the amount insufficient for substantial improvement.



Read full article