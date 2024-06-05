News

News
Outrage as prison officers, inmates allegedly brutalize man in road rage incident

Officers Inmate Brutalize.png Men in prison officer uniform, and some inmates beating up a man in white

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

A family in Ejura seeks justice for their son, Agyekum, after he was allegedly assaulted by prison officers and inmates.

A video of the incident shows Agyekum being viciously beaten, sparking outrage.

The altercation reportedly began after a near collision with a motorbike led to insults exchanged between Agyekum and the officers.

Despite apologies from the prison officers, Agyekum's family demands justice and remains in the dark about any arrests or progress in the case.



Read full article
