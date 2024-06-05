Outrage as prison officers, inmates allegedly brutalize man in road rage incident

Men in prison officer uniform, and some inmates beating up a man in white

Source: TIG Post

A family in Ejura seeks justice for their son, Agyekum, after he was allegedly assaulted by prison officers and inmates.

A video of the incident shows Agyekum being viciously beaten, sparking outrage.



The altercation reportedly began after a near collision with a motorbike led to insults exchanged between Agyekum and the officers.

Despite apologies from the prison officers, Agyekum's family demands justice and remains in the dark about any arrests or progress in the case.



