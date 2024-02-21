Over 200 nurses left KATH in 2023, urgent replacement needed – CEO

KATH CEO, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has revealed that more than 200 nurses and healthcare professionals departed the hospital in 2023, causing operational challenges.

During discussions with Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam and his team during a facility tour, Prof. Addai-Mensah urged the government to authorise the replacement of departed staff to maintain service standards.



“In the past year, we have had over 200 nurses leave Komfo Anokye. Every day, I have had to approve three to five applications for either leave of absence or resignation, mostly nurses, radiographers, and medical laboratory scientists, and so we are praying that we should be given the opportunity to replace these people who are leaving so that we can continue with the care that we are supposed to be giving to our patients,” Prof. Addai-Mensah stated.

He emphasised the urgent need to address the acute equipment deficit at the hospital and called for government support in retooling various departments to ensure quality patient care.



“One of the major things we are facing is the retooling of the hospital. We are aware of the difficulties that the government has had with respect to COVID-19 and others, but we believe that it is also possible for some help to be extended [to us] as far as retooling is concerned, especially given the fact that we are serving twelve regions.”