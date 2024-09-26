News

Owusu Bempah says NDC will win 2024 Elections – Sammy Gyamfi claims

Video Archive
Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah predicts victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live