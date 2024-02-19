Owusu-Ekuful announces progress on rural telephony project, aiming to bridge digital divide

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has revealed that significant strides have been made in the construction of rural telephony sites, with 1010 out of the planned 2016 sites completed.

The initiative is part of the NPP's commitment to advancing digitalisation in Ghana and expanding mobile telephony to areas lacking internet access.



During a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, themed 'Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide,' Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful disclosed that 618 of the constructed telephony sites are already operational. The project aims to benefit approximately four million citizens, currently covering residents in around 1002 rural communities.



Describing the project as a game-changer, the Minister highlighted its success in providing seamless internet access, regardless of location or network provider, enhancing social connectivity in these communities.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful emphasised the commitment to completing the remaining 1006 telephony sites by the end of the year. The ambitious goal is to ensure the nationwide availability of reliable, affordable, and secure broadband, marking a crucial step in the government's pursuit of digital transformation.



She stated, "We are determined to leave no one behind in our quest for digital transformation," reaffirming the project's importance in bridging the digital divide and bringing essential voice and data services to underserved communities across Ghana.