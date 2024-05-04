PAC Chairman raises concerns over low salaries at Public Procurement Authority

James Klutse Avedzi

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi, has expressed concern over the low remuneration of staff at the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), suggesting that it makes them more susceptible to corrupt practices.

He highlighted a case where a corporate lawyer's salary dropped significantly after regularization, indicating potential challenges within the Authority.



According to Graphic Online, speaking in an upcoming interview on TV, Avedzi noted, "What we have realized as the reason why the Procurement Authority is doing that is that the Head or the people there; most of them —(1); the salaries are nothing to write home about. They take home very meagre salaries."



He pointed out that the low salaries could lead staff to compromise their work when offered inducements.



A specific incident highlighted by Avedzi involved a lawyer employed by the Authority. Initially engaged on a contract term and paid GH¢4000, the lawyer's salary dropped to GH¢2000 after regularization.



Avedzi expressed concern over this drop, indicating that it could negatively impact the morale and integrity of staff within the PPA.

Avedzi emphasized that the issue of low salaries is a motivating factor for staff to potentially compromise on their work when faced with offers that could influence their decisions.



He suggested that even though the lawyer's salary was considered better than that of most staff, it still raised questions about the overall remuneration structure within the Authority.



The PAC Chairman's concerns highlight broader issues within the PPA regarding staff remuneration and the potential implications for corruption and integrity.



Addressing these issues could be crucial in ensuring the effective and transparent operation of the Authority in its procurement processes.