PAC Chases MoH, GHS over illegal salaries paid

Source: Daily Guide

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) three months to recover illegal payments made to employees who have vacated their posts but continue to draw salaries.

This directive followed revelations in the 2023 Auditor-General’s report about unearned salaries and unsupported payment vouchers, mostly involving nurses who took study leave or annual leave and never returned.



Additionally, the report highlighted uncollected rent charges and unserved bond periods.

The recovered monies are to be paid into the Auditor-General Recovery Accounts at the Bank of Ghana.



