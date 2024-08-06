News

PAC demands immediate payment to School Feeding Caterers

WhatsApp Image 2024 08 06 At 10.jpeg PAC Chairman James Klutse Avedzi issued this order during a session on the Auditor-General’s report

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to immediately pay outstanding dues to caterers from the 2019/20 school year in the Volta Region.

PAC Chairman James Klutse Avedzi issued this order during a session on the Auditor-General’s report, which also highlighted instances of double payments to some caterers.

The Minister, Hon. Dakoa Newman, acknowledged the issue, noting it's a nationwide concern, and emphasized ongoing efforts to address it.

The PAC will resume its review on August 12, 2024, focusing on government boards and commissions.

Source: hotfmghana.com