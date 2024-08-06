PAC demands immediate payment to School Feeding Caterers

PAC Chairman James Klutse Avedzi issued this order during a session on the Auditor-General’s report

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to immediately pay outstanding dues to caterers from the 2019/20 school year in the Volta Region.

PAC Chairman James Klutse Avedzi issued this order during a session on the Auditor-General’s report, which also highlighted instances of double payments to some caterers.



The Minister, Hon. Dakoa Newman, acknowledged the issue, noting it's a nationwide concern, and emphasized ongoing efforts to address it.

The PAC will resume its review on August 12, 2024, focusing on government boards and commissions.



Read full article