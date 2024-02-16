PAC gives Bui Power Authority two weeks to recover $45,500

Bui Power Authority

The Management of Bui Power Authority (BPA) has been given a two-week ultimatum by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to recover $45,516.00 from Broadway Mart, an auctioneering firm.

The amount represents the value of 11 unserviceable vehicles and a motorbike, which Broadway Mart auctioned in December 2020 but failed to pay the proceeds into the Consolidated Fund.



During the PAC hearing, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of PAC, directed Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, the CEO of BPA, to retrieve the money.



The auditors had approved the Authority to dispose of the unserviceable vehicles, but the auctioneer, Broadway Mart, failed to pay the proceeds into the Consolidated Fund, as required.



The auctioneer did not provide any documents to confirm the transfer of the proceeds into the Consolidated Fund and the $45,516.00 remains outstanding in the books of the Authority as receivable.

The Authority had attempted to obtain all necessary documents from the Auctioneer to confirm payments into the Consolidated Fund but without success.



Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, a member of PAC, suggested that the matter should be taken up by the Head of Legal, BPA, who should sue Broadway Mart to recover the money.



If necessary, the Authority can reach Broadway Mart by issuing a writ. The Head of Legal was also urged to notify the Office of the President before proceeding to Court.



Mr Franklin Nana Adei, the BPA Head of Legal, said the Authority would be guided by the advice of PAC.