PAC orders East Gonja Municipal Assembly to pay contractor GHS92,704 with interest

James Klutse-Avedzi, Chairman for PAC

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse-Avedzi has ordered the District Chief Executive of East Gonja Municipal Assembly, Richard Broni and his management to immediately pay an outstanding balance of GHS92,704. 50 to M/S Saliha Enterprise for the construction of 3-unit classroom block at Kigbatito in 2016.

The Chairman of the Committee made this order at the last day of Zone 1 Public Hearing in Tamale to consider the Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Technical University and Polytechnics for the period ended 31st December 2022.



According to the Auditor-General’s Report on the Management and Utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December 2022, the East Gonja Municipal Assembly awarded the contract for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Kigbatito to M/S Saliha Enterprise at a sum of GHS133,704.50.



The project was completed on 2016, however, only GHS41,000.00 has been paid leaving a balance of GHS92,704.50 still outstanding.



The Auditor-General recommended that, in order to avoid judgement debt management should prioritise to settle of the debt to avoid possible legal actions by the contractor.



The Chairman of the Committee cautioned the DCE and the Accountant of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly to treat the issue with urgency, contact the contractor immediately and further pay the outstanding balance.

Meanwhile, the Committee has cautioned Zoomlion Ghana Limited to respond rapidly to complaints of breaking down skip trucks and damaged containers made by various District and Municipal Assemblies under the Service Agreement on Sanitation Improvement contract.



Other Assemblies that appeared before the Committee include Bole, North Gonja, Sawla Tuna Kalba, Gushiegu, Tolon and Yendi.



The Committee also invited schools which have been cited in the Report to answer various queries. They include Dagbon SHTS, Kpandai SHS, NMTC Kpembe, Yamba Special School and Zabzugu SHS.



Making his closing remarks at the end of the Zone 1 Public Hearing that involved five Regions namely, Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East and Upper West, Hon. James Klutse-Avedzi thanked the Members of the Committee, DCEs, Heads of Institutions, Auditors and supporting staff of the Parliamentary Service for contributing to the success of the programme.