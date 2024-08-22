News

PAC orders arrest and prosecution of teacher over payroll fraud

PACScreenshot 2024 08 22 033347.png The PAC’s hearings have concluded in Accra, with regional sessions next week

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the prosecution of Comfort Appiah, a Sunyani teacher, over GH₵26,000 in payroll fraud.

This follows revelations that headteacher Bismark Agyekum, who fled to California, used a validation code to illegally secure and transfer the funds. PAC suspects collusion and has referred the case to the Attorney-General.

Additionally, COCOBOD's Ray Ankrah reported recovering GH₵200,000 of GH₵1.8 million in unpaid funds and noted GH₵1.6 million is locked with Zenith Bank due to debt restructuring.

The PAC’s hearings have concluded in Accra, with regional sessions next week.

