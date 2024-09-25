PAC surcharges two officers of South Tongu Assembly

The Assembly had failed to act on the officer's failure to submit the JCRs

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has ordered that two officers from the South Tongu Assembly be surcharged for failing to produce two JCRs (Journal of Cash Receipts) during an audit.

PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, called the lapse a dereliction of duty by the Revenue Superintendent and Finance Officer.



The Assembly had failed to act on the officer's failure to submit the JCRs.

Avedzi instructed that the case be reported to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and recommended calculating the financial impact.



He stressed the need for accountability and timely action to avoid such infractions.



