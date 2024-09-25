News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

PAC surcharges two officers of South Tongu Assembly

PACScreenshot 2024 09 25 160424.png The Assembly had failed to act on the officer's failure to submit the JCRs

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has ordered that two officers from the South Tongu Assembly be surcharged for failing to produce two JCRs (Journal of Cash Receipts) during an audit.

PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, called the lapse a dereliction of duty by the Revenue Superintendent and Finance Officer.

The Assembly had failed to act on the officer's failure to submit the JCRs.

Avedzi instructed that the case be reported to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and recommended calculating the financial impact.

He stressed the need for accountability and timely action to avoid such infractions.

Read full article

Source: GBC Ghana Online