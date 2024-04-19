PAC urges teachers on study leave to secure guarantees for bond commitment

Public Accounts Committee sitting in Parliament

Mr. Kofi Okyere Agyekum, the Ranking Member on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, has emphasized the importance for teachers seeking study leave with pay to obtain guarantees from banks, ensuring their commitment to serving their bonds or repaying the government.

According to Mr. Agyekum, beneficiaries of the Study Leave with Pay Scheme by the Ghana Education Service (GES) often fail to fulfill their bond obligations, necessitating the involvement of banks to facilitate the retrieval of funds from beneficiaries.



The recommendation, initially made in the Committee's 2022 report, aims to address irregularities highlighted in the Auditor-General's annual reports.



Mr. Agyekum made these remarks during the commencement of the PAC Zonal Public Hearing in Tamale, as reported by the Media Department of Parliament on Wednesday.

The hearing focused on reviewing the 2022 Auditor-General’s Reports on Technical Universities, Polytechnics, and Pre-University Educational Institutions. Dr. James Klutse-Avedzi, the Chairman of PAC, acknowledged the benefits of study leave with pay in enhancing teachers' skills but cautioned against its abuse, which undermines government efforts.



In attendance were representatives from Tamale and Bolgatanga Technical Universities, Bagabaga, St. John Bosco, and Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya Colleges of Education, reflecting the Committee's scrutiny of educational institutions' financial management.